A Solar Storm Sounds Like Tiny Aliens

Last week a powerful solar storm wrought havoc on satellites and power grids. It also provided a particularly beautiful viewing of the Aurora Borealis. And now, we have an idea of what the activity sounded like.
Robert Alexander, a design doctoral student at the University of Michigan and NASA fellow, used data from two NASA spacecraft to create a soundtrack of the storm. Alexander used a process called sonfication where non-speech audio is translated as sound.
Listen below:
