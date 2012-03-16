A Solar Storm Sounds Like Tiny Aliens

Last week a powerful solar storm wrought havoc on satellites and power grids. It also provided a particularly beautiful viewing of the Aurora Borealis. And now, we have an idea of what the activity sounded like.



Robert Alexander, a design doctoral student at the University of Michigan and NASA fellow, used data from two NASA spacecraft to create a soundtrack of the storm. Alexander used a process called sonfication where non-speech audio is translated as sound.

Listen below:



