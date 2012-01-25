The Strongest Solar Storm In 7 Years Is Pounding Earth With Radiation Right Now

The largest solar storm since 2005 is happening right now, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction centre (via NASA). The radiation storm began early yesterday morning and is expected to reach its peak today with the arrival of the coronal mass ejection (CME), which is travelling at about 4 million miles per hour.



But don’t freak out just yet— the storm is mostly a concern for satellites and radio interference on aeroplanes.

“Many airliners have been avoiding the North Pole routes because they are more exposed to the proton storm, which disrupts High Frequency radio communications,” NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction centre physicist Doug Biesecker told Jesus Diaz of Gizmodo.

For the latest updates on the solar storm and more incredible images go to NASA’s Solar Dynamic Observatory.

