Solar Stocks Kill It

Solar stocks were on fire today, below is screen grab off Yahoo Finance of a bunch of solar stocks and as you can see they’re all up big. What’s driving the jump? We’re not sure, but here’s a few theories from Barron’s:



The DigiTimes reports that China is stepping up its support for solar power.

NY Times Green Inc. says the fog is begining to lift on renewable energy projects like solar and wind, giving people reason to be optimistic.

We don’t think either of those reasons is enough to make the stocks take off, but we can’t think of anything else. Any better ideas out there?

