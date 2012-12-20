Solar Stocks Are Exploding Again

Solar stocks are exploding after a report from Dow Jones’ Wayne Ma indicated China would begin supporting consolidation and bankruptcies among photovoltaic companies.



That means greater market share for more well-established companies.

The surge comes just a week after solar stocks popped on China announcing another billion-dollar round of subsidies for the industry.

Leading the pack is Suntech, up 16 per cent, followed by LDK up 12 per cent. Yingli and Trina are both up 8 per cent.

Ma reports China’s State Council (or cabinet) issued a statement pledging to reform the industry by encouraging mergers and acquisitions and banning local governments from supporting failing companies.

