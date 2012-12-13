Solar Stocks Are Soaring After China Announces New Subsidies

Photo: FT

China announced it will increase subsidies for solar companies by $1.11 billion (7 billion yuan), according to multiple news outlets.Solar company stocks are surging on the news, including:



JA Solar Holdings, +17 per cent

LDK Solar Co., +16 per cent

Yingli, +19 per cent

Suntech, +12 per cent

Even Arizona-based First Solar is up 5 per cent.

The new infusion brings China’s total solar subsidies for 2012 to $2.08 billion, according to Xinhua.

