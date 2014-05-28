A Plan To Pave All The Roads With Solar Panels Raises $US1 Million

Solar Roadways, the firm started by an Idaho husband and wife to realise their goal of repaving America’s asphalt with solar panels, passed the $US1 million mark in an Indiegogo fundraising campaign this past Sunday.

The couple has now raised $US1,419,262 million. They beat their deadline by a week.

In our write-up of the firm earlier this month, we included Julie and Scott Brusaw’s explanation for why they’re raising money through IndieGogo as opposed to going a more sophisticated route. Here it is again:

The idea to launch a crowdfunding campaign came to us from so many supporters that we looked into it. We have always been concerned about protecting our vision to implement this in the way that we think will have the most benefit: creating American jobs rather than outsourcing and then adding manufacturing facilities in other countries. That way we could help the economies everywhere providing many thousands of jobs. We have a vision for the way our facilities will be – campus like – with a positive atmosphere. We want to use as many recycled materials as we can and keep our manufacturing process as green as possible. We could go on, but you get the picture. If we can raise enough funds here, we won’t have to take on an investor and we won’t have to worry about losing our focus. If you like our vision and want to help, we’d be honored to have you in our corner.

The Brusaws did not respond to calls or emails for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.