This $3.3 million yacht is powered by solar panels that allow it to cruise around forever without refuelling — see inside

Serenity Yachts The Serenity 64.

Serenity Yachts just released two models for solar-powered yachts.

The boats were unveiled at the Miami International Boat Show in February.

The Serenity 64 costs $US3.3 million, and the Serenity 74, which is in production, will cost $US5.5 million.

Nearly everything is getting a sustainable makeover, even luxury yachts, apparently. Grand Cayman-based Serenity Yachts just showed off two of their new designs for solar-powered yachts at the Miami International Boat show.

The Serenity 64 and Serenity 74 will go for $US3.3 million and $US5.5 million, respectively. So far, two of the 64 have been produced, while the 74 is still in production. The yachts are designed to maximise efficiency while maintaining a smooth ride, according to Serenity.

Look at the Serenity 64 here.

Serenity Yachts unveiled two solar-powered luxury yachts at the Miami International Boat Show earlier in February.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht.

The company has two of the Serenity 64 model, which it showed off in the water at the show.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht.

The yacht is equipped with 65 square meters of solar panels.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht.

They provide enough power for the yacht to cruise indefinitely at between four and six knots…

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht.

…while still powering all the amenities.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht.

The Serenity 64 has electric and hybrid motors.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht.

It has a cruising speed of five to six knots using electric power, or up to 16 knots using diesel.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht.

The 64-foot boat can come in several different layouts.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht.

Now, let’s take a look inside.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht.

This model has a combined galley and saloon on the main deck.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht deck.

The cockpit table can fit six to ten people, with two more sofas that seat an extra eight people.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht deck.

The lounge area in the saloon has a dining table that seats eight.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht deck.

Furniture is made from wood veneers over a honeycomb interior.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht deck.

As one potential interior option, the yacht can be built with an extra-large master cabin that spans the full hull.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht cabin.

In that configuration, there would also be two VIP cabins, each with their own bathroom, and one crew cabin.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht cabin.

Alternatively, the yacht could have four VIP cabins with en-suite bathrooms, plus a crew cabin.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht bathroom.

Bathrooms each contain a sink, electric toilet, and separate shower.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht bathroom.

The master bathroom is larger than the others.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht bathroom.

It has a larger, king-sized shower, and an optional Jacuzzi.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht bathroom.

All bathrooms have stone countertops and access to hot water, plus a rainfall shower.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht bathroom.

Each bedroom has at least a double bed.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht cabin.

Cabins can also have additional storage under the bed and built into lockers.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht cabin.

Or, they can have extra lounge seating.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht cabin.

Each room also has a desk, plus additional floor storage.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht cabin.

The master even has a walk-in closet.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht cabin.

A large storage area is available as an alternative for the crew cabin.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht.

The pantry includes a kitchen with cabinets for storage, a sink, and a cooktop.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht kitchen.

The flybridge holds the engine controls and control panel.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht.

The other controls are at the helm.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht.

It’s located on the upper level of the yacht.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht.

It has three lounge seats, plus a sofa that transforms into a sunbed.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht.

In case of bad weather, the retractable roof can close over the deck.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht.

The upper deck can also be a great place to catch a sunset.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht.

Right now, Serenity has two 64 models in the water, and the 74 model is in production.

Serenity Yachts Serenity 64 yacht.

