The Solar-Powered Aeroplane That Can Fly Forever Makes Its First Flight

With a wingspan longer than Boeing’s 747 jumbo jet, the Solar Impulse 2 took off from its home base in Switzerland on its maiden flight this week. First unveiled to the public in April, the solar-powered craft is set to attempt an around-the-world flight next year.

The Solar Impulse 2 took 50 engineers, 80 technological partners, and 100 technical advisors 12 years to conceptualize, design, and build. All of their work culminated in this week’s two hour-long test flight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.