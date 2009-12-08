Solar Plane Finally Flies!

Man has achieved solar powered flight, and coincidentally, perhaps suspiciously, on the first day of the climate change talks in Copenhagen.



CleanTechnica.com: The world’s first solar fully powered aeroplane has taken off and cruised for 350 meters before landing again. Its payload was the pilot Markus Scherdel, making it the first ever manned solar powered flight ever.

Progressively longer test flights will take place in 2010 and the team’s ambition remains solar powered circumnavigation of the globe in 2011.

