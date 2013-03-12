NASA: The Sun Is Not Behaving As Expected

Photo: NASA

The sun is currently nearing the peak of its 11-year solar cycle, which means we should be seeing a lot more action coming from the centre of our solar system — in the form of coronal mass ejections, geomagnetic storms and auroras.



Although there have been some pretty big sunspots in the last few months, NASA says this cycle has been quieter than previous ones.

“Something unexpected is happening on the Sun. 2013 was supposed to be the year of ‘solar maximum,’ the peak of the 11-year sunspot cycle. Yet 2013 has arrived and solar activity is relatively low. Sunspot numbers are well below their values from 2011, and strong solar flares have been infrequent,” the space agency wrote in a statement.

The above picture, taken on Feb. 28, shows the surface of the Sun facing the Earth. You’ll notice there are only few visible sunspots (those black dots on the lower half of the sun). Typically the sun would be covered in these spots coinciding with the active phase of its solar peak, NASA says.

Astronomers aren’t worried about the sun’s behaviour, but it does look different than what they were expecting.

NASA solar physicist Dean Pesnell explains that the cycle could instead be happening in two peaks — lots of activity, followed by the current lull, and again followed by lots of activity. Scientists initially predicted that the solar maximum would occur in May 2013, but that could be pushed back given the lack of activity. The peak could last until 2014, says Pesnell.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.