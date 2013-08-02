Solar Is Beating Out Other Sources In The 2013 American Energy Buildout

In June, we told you how the amount of power generated by solar in 2013 is set to crush all previous years.



Yesterday, we get more evidence that solar is exploding.

The EIA has released a round-up of all new industrial electric generating units in 2013, and new solar installations outnumber those of natural gas 42 to 37.

Here’s the full count:

Unfortunately the average capacity for the new solar units was 10.41 megawatts, compared with 127.28 megawatts for natural gas.

But we know solar is catching up.

