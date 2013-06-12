The Amount Of Energy Created From Solar This Year Is Way Ahead Of Last Year [CHART]

The U.S. generated 730 million kilowatt hours of solar electricity in the first two months of 2013, 227% more than the same period in 2012, according to new EIA data.



We’re also already 10% into the total amount generated for all of 2012 — and we’re not even in the sunniest parts of the year.

Here’s the chart. This year’s on pace to set new records:

Meanwhile, coal generation is up 8%, while natgas generation is down 8% for the period. Natural gas prices had climbed back to $4 for the first time in months.

