Our Sun Let Off A Huge Flare This Morning

At 8:42 a.m, while most of us were getting into work, a solar flare and coronal mass ejection (CME) erupted on the sun (via NASA).



The Solar Dynamics Observatory got some footage of the sudden burst. It’s pretty intense.

The CME, which is travelling at 630 miles per second, is expected to reach Earth on Jan. 21, resulting in an “increased aurora,” says NASA.

