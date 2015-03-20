Brits are tweeting pictures of the rubbish weather blocking their view of this amazing eclipse

British people like to moan about the weather, even when it is nice. But, today, their favourite pastime is totally justified as the rubbish weather is preventing the nation from witnessing the first solar eclipse since 1999.

What makes it worse is that the next one will be in 2026.

From 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. GMT (4 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET) today, Britons are trying to watch the rare phenomenon of the moon passing directly between the sun and planet Earth.

However, as thousands of people on Twitter and Facebook are pointing out, all they’re getting are thick blankets of grey clouds. And more grey.