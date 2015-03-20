Solar eclipse 2015: the best pictures from across Europe

Getty A school class on Marienplatz uses special glasses to look into the sky at a partial solar eclipse on March 20, 2015 in Munich, Germany.

Britons gathered across the country to try and witness the largest solar eclipse since 1999.

While many complained across Facebook and Twitter about the rubbish weather ruining any chance of seeing the

rare phenomenon, which occurred between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. GMT (4 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET) today, some lucky people posted some pretty awesome pictures.

So if you were one of the unlucky people that only saw a blanket of grey this morning, live vicariously through your social media counterparts:

I have eclipse #eclipse2015 and the birds have gone quiet apart from the owl pic.twitter.com/GhfTQWuwaU

— Chris Grimmer (@chris_grimmer) March 20, 2015

And the news photo agencies had some particularly spectacular shots too:

Getty Clouds pass across the sun which is pictured during a partial solar eclipse over the Madeira Islands.

Getty A dove is pictured in front of the sun during a partial solar eclipse on March 20, 2015 in Munich, Germany.

And from yesterday:

Getty Members of the Galloway Forest Astronomical Society prepare their equipment ahead of tomorrows solar eclipse on March 19, 2015 in Newton Stewart, Scotland.

