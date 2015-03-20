Solar eclipse 2015: the best pictures from across Europe

Lianna Brinded
Eclipse peopleGettyA school class on Marienplatz uses special glasses to look into the sky at a partial solar eclipse on March 20, 2015 in Munich, Germany.

Britons gathered across the country to try and witness the largest solar eclipse since 1999.

While many complained across Facebook and Twitter about the rubbish weather ruining any chance of seeing the 
rare phenomenon, which occurred between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. GMT (4 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET) today, some lucky people posted some pretty awesome pictures.

So if you were one of the unlucky people that only saw a blanket of grey this morning, live vicariously through your social media counterparts:

And the news photo agencies had some particularly spectacular shots too:

MadieraGettyClouds pass across the sun which is pictured during a partial solar eclipse over the Madeira Islands.

 

Eclipse europeGettyA dove is pictured in front of the sun during a partial solar eclipse on March 20, 2015 in Munich, Germany.

And from yesterday:

Galloway eclipseGettyMembers of the Galloway Forest Astronomical Society prepare their equipment ahead of tomorrows solar eclipse on March 19, 2015 in Newton Stewart, Scotland.

NOW WATCH: A 13-Year-Old Made A Revolutionary Invention Out Of Legos And Now Intel Is Investing In His Company

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.