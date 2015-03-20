Solar eclipse 2015: the best pictures from across Europe

Britons gathered across the country to try and witness the largest solar eclipse since 1999.
While many complained across Facebook and Twitter about the rubbish weather ruining any chance of seeing the
rare phenomenon, which occurred between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. GMT (4 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET) today, some lucky people posted some pretty awesome pictures.
So if you were one of the unlucky people that only saw a blanket of grey this morning, live vicariously through your social media counterparts:
I have eclipse #eclipse2015 and the birds have gone quiet apart from the owl pic.twitter.com/GhfTQWuwaU
— Chris Grimmer (@chris_grimmer) March 20, 2015
Just catch a glimpse of the #eclipse2015 over #bath ! Bit cloudy! # pic.twitter.com/HabHz3VHqc
— Richard Bertinet (@BertinetKitchen) March 20, 2015
Donkey HQ #eclipse2015 #eclipseDevon pic.twitter.com/06eNc28rVK
— The Donkey Sanctuary (@DonkeySanctuary) March 20, 2015
And the news photo agencies had some particularly spectacular shots too:
And from yesterday:
