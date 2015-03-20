Rubbish British weather could block out the solar eclipse today

James Jordan This is not quite a total solar eclipse, but it’s pretty close.

Britons may be excited at viewing the first solar eclipse since 1999 but while millions will be trying to watch the rare phenomenon between 8a.m. and 11 a.m. today – the UK’s rubbish weather could prevent you from seeing a thing.

Yes, that’s right, smog and an impending cold front across Britain could stop you seeing the moon passing directly between the sun and planet Earth.

So while, this year’s solar eclipse is tipped to be the best we have ever seen, as between 85% and 95% of the sun is set to be obscured, cloudy weather could stop us from seeing it happen.

If you are lucky enough to be in the Northern and Western Isles of Scotland, meteorologists say you’ll be able to experience a stronger solar eclipse with a near 98% of the sun obscured at its peak.

The next time we’ll be able to witness another major solar eclipse is in 2026.

But don’t give up hope just yet. BBC Weather meteorologists say the clouds could clear up, just in time for the solar eclipse.

If you’ve just woken up to cloudy skies don’t give up totally on #Eclipse2015 Cloud is fickle & could clear in the next hour or 2. Alex D

— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) March 20, 2015

NOW WATCH: 7 smart questions to ask at the end of every job interview



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.