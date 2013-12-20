We Can Only See A Fraction Of Light From The Sun --  Here's The Amazing Full Spectrum

A beautiful video of the sun, based on data from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, shows a wide range of wavelengths that are invisible to naked eye but can be seen by telescopes. Each wavelength of light was colorized (so humans can see) and corresponds to a specific temperature and area of the sun.

Yellow light, for example, generally comes from material of around 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which represents the surface of the sun. Extreme ultraviolet light, typically colorized in green, comes from material of about 11 million degrees Fahrenheit and may correspond to solar flares which hit extremely high temperatures.

By studying pictures of the sun in different wavelengths, “scientists can track how particles and heat move through the sun’s atmosphere,” NASA said.

And here’s a still image from the movie:

