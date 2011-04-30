Solar Decathlon Shines In China

Applied Materials’ president of Solar, Dr. Charlie Gay along with Peking University’s president, Zhou Qifeng; China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) chief engineer and director of the international cooperation department, Wu Guihui; U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) China office executive director, Martin Schoenbauer and other representatives of NEA and the university kicked off the Chinese Solar Decathlon competition with a dedication ceremony in Beijing, China this week.



The group is pictured above watering a large spinning sunflower symbolic of the opportunities for the U.S. and China to work together on clean energy solutions.

Peking University and Applied Materials, with support from the U.S. DOE and China’s NEA, will collaborate to design a program and ensure a successful implementation by 2013 of the Chinese Solar Decathlon competition that will challenge students to design and build a self-sufficient house powered by the sun.

The Solar Decathlon China will be an international collegiate competition with the aim of advancing knowledge and adoption of sustainable building design. Particular emphasis will be paid to the development of high efficiency and energy self-sufficiency solutions including green building materials, solar power solutions, water sustainability and waste management technologies.

The competition will provide China with an opportunity to showcase advancements in technology and design and host an international competition for the world’s most prestigious universities. It will also help raise awareness among the general public about the benefits of solar energy and clean tech solutions.

Decathletes, rev-up, form a team, create a solution and change the world!

Good luck and see you in 2013.

Shine on!

