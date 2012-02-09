This Solar Powered Car Concept Is Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Photo: Courtesy Omer Sagiv

Solar powered cars have are an intriguing, green idea; the main issue is that they have always appeared way too geeky. The designs have not been inspired and they also do not seem like they could work in the real world.Omer Sagiv’s concept art for a solar powered car brings something new to the table. While the car doesn’t necessarily look like it could be easily mass-produced, the design is incredibly cool and appears to be something from the distant future (The Atlantic via @ArielGoldring).



This low-slung ride is covered in photovoltaic cells and has some crazy wings on its sides.

But where does the driver go? That small bump in the middle is where he would take a much more horizontal position than in a traditional car.

The design of the driver compartment reminds us of the early “belly tank” land speed record cars.

Sagiv told The Atlantic that the design of the aptly named “Solar Power Vehicle,” or SPV, is a case of form following function.

Even though this will not be coming to market any time soon, if ever, we think this is a fantastic piece of design and a great concept of where we could be going in the future.

Sagiv was kind enough to share some of his design graphics with us.

