This Solar Powered Car Concept Is Straight Out Of Science Fiction

Photo: Courtesy Omer Sagiv
Solar powered cars have are an intriguing, green idea; the main issue is that they have always appeared way too geeky. The designs have not been inspired and they also do not seem like they could work in the real world.Omer Sagiv’s concept art for a solar powered car brings something new to the table. While the car doesn’t necessarily look like it could be easily mass-produced, the design is incredibly cool and appears to be something from the distant future (The Atlantic via @ArielGoldring).
This low-slung ride is covered in photovoltaic cells and has some crazy wings on its sides.
But where does the driver go? That small bump in the middle is where he would take a much more horizontal position than in a traditional car.
The design of the driver compartment reminds us of the early “belly tank” land speed record cars.
Sagiv told The Atlantic that the design of the aptly named “Solar Power Vehicle,” or SPV, is a case of form following function.
Even though this will not be coming to market any time soon, if ever, we think this is a fantastic piece of design and a great concept of where we could be going in the future.
Sagiv was kind enough to share some of his design graphics with us.
Two of the wheels are of a hubless design. It's disconcerting to be able to look right through the centre.
From the back you can distinctly see the pod where the driver will be held. The rear of the bodywork folds up to allow for easy entry.
Sagiv believes that a concept is just that. It should rely on technology that may be nascent, but will eventually become advanced enough to take the form he draws.
We are not totally sure how it would work at night, but the reflections under moonlight are breathtaking.
A person has been included in this rendering to give a sense of scale. Make no mistake, the SPV is incredibly wide.
But it is also incredibly low. We think the SPV would be right at home in the Midwest or West of America: wide roads and plenty of sunshine. It definitely could not handle New York.
