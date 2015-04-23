DEAL OF THE DAY: This solar charger will power your smartphones, tablets, and more [64% off]

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

There’s an amazing deal on this solar charger today.

The ALLPOWERS solar panel charger rapidly charges itself and your devices.

The grade A panel and premium microchips ensure its rapid charging and 1000+ recharge cycle life.

The charger is compatible with all kinds of tablets, iPads, smartphones, PSPs, GSP units, digital cameras, Bluetooth speakers, and more.

“I have used it to charge my phone and my Nook at the same time and it still has enough charge to do it again,” one reviewer wrote.

ALLPOWERS solar panel charger: $US79.99 $US29.00 [64% off]

