Take a rare look inside this $174 million superyacht that has its own helipad and movie theatre

Wealthy buyers hailing from Russia to Italy gathered at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show to marvel at the most luxurious yachts on the market.
One of the yachts on sale, dubbed the Solandge, has to be one of the more opulent yachts we’ve ever seen.
With six decks and a hefty $174 million price tag it’s worth giving the Solandge superyacht a closer look:
Measuring 279-feet long, the six-deck yacht has a bar with a piano, pool, movie theatre, and dining hall. It also has a helipad and elevator.
Moran Yacht & Ship
The yacht has eight suites that can accommodate 16 guests. The whole yacht has marble and beautiful dark wood finishing that make it look more like a palace than a boat.
Moran Yacht & Ship
Take the master suite, for example, which comes with a giant, sparkling chandelier overhead and a massive king-sized bed.
Moran Yacht & Ship
Moran Yacht & Ship
The master suite also comes with a private deck that has a Jacuzzi and outdoor couches for lounging.
Moran Yacht & Ship
Moran Yacht & Ship
There's a regal theme throughout the entirety of the yacht, from the purple and gold wallpaper detailing...
Moran Yacht & Ship
