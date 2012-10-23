HOUSE OF THE DAY: A 100-Year-Old Estate In Santa Barbara Is On Sale For $57.5 Million

Meredith Galante

Photo: Sothebys

A classically beautiful mansion called Solana in Santa Barbara, is on sale for $57.5 million.The home spans 20,000 square feet and sits on 11 acres of land, with 360-degree views of mountains and the ocean.

The land was bought in 1912 by Forrest Peabody of Arrow Shirt, and is considered a “historic” estate, according to the listing.

The current owners are asking $2,530 per square foot.

We love the exposed beams in the ceiling.

The eat-in kitchen is very European.

There are dual islands in the kitchen. This place was made for entertaining.

We love the wood. There's hand-carved mahogany everywhere.

The family room has floor-to-ceiling doors that serve as windows.

The library has a fireplace to cozy up near when reading a book.

The master suite has expansive views.

The wall paneling dates to 17th century France.

When strolling the hallways, you can still get a nice view of the landscaping.

The courtyard is filled with palm trees.

There are working fountains on the grounds.

The terrace and outdoor space is truly impressive.

The estate has a view of the water unlike any other estate in Santa Barbara.

Grab a bottle of wine from your wine cellar, and come out here to enjoy.

We love the luscious greenery. Head through the gate to explore the rest of the grounds.

