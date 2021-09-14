Solana NurPhoto

The Solana team announced on Twitter at around 02:00 ET that they were able to restart the network.

The network crashed the day before after high transaction volumes forced a restart.

The blockchain’s sol token was down by around 5% at $US160.50 ($AU219), having hit a record above $US200 ($AU273) last week.

Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

The solana network was up and running normally again on Wednesday after a surge in transaction volume prompted the blockchain to crash the day before, according to an announcement by the company Twitter overnight.

In its tweet, Solana told its validators, who help keep the system secure, how they could help restart the mainnet.

This crash was caused by a surge in activity on the network. The company said ”intermittent instability” had disrupted some services on Tuesday, after solana’s transaction load peaked at 400,000 transactions per second.

“These transactions flooded the transaction processing queue, and lack of prioritization of network-critical messaging caused the network to start forking,” Solana’s team said on Twitter.

Forking, which occurred after the transactions flooded in, is when the blockchain splits and the software of different miners, or validators, doesn’t align. A decision on which version of the blockchain to use is critical.

“The solana validator community successfully completed a restart of Mainnet Beta after an upgrade to 1.6.25. Dapps, block explorers, and supporting systems will recover over the next several hours, at which point full functionality should be restored,”Solana’s team tweeted.

Solana is known for its cheap, fast transactions that have helped it be seen as a potential “ethereum killer” – a rival to the larger blockchain.

When transactions peaked on Tuesday, this caused excessive memory consumption, prompting network nodes, a point where a message can be created, received or delivered, to go offline.

Solana’s sol’s token was last around $US160.20 ($AU219), down nearly 5% in the 24 hours to 05:45 ET, according to coinmarketcap. Last week, sol reached record highs above $US200 ($AU273), despite a huge sell-off in the broader cryptocurrency market.