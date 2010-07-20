Greek Journalist Killed In Reminder That Society Maintains Deep Dysfunctions

A Greek journalist has been shot dead right outside of his home, according to Al-Jazeera.



The shooting is not related to the economic woes that have caused the country to be in the headlines so much of late. According to his peers, the journalist Sokratis Giolias was an investigative reporter, who had done a lot of work to expose terrorist groups, and he was believed to have made enemies on the far right. His peers presume the shooting was done to silence him.

While many presume the problems of Greece to merely be about debt, that debt problem is really just a symptom of other problems: corruption, the inability to collect taxes, a dependency on the state, and apparently a breakdown in civil society that would cause a journalist to get killed.

These are all things you would be stunned to see in Greece’s more stable European neighbours, and provide one more piece of evidence of the gulf that exists between Europe’s balasts and its periphery.

