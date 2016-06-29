Look inside the swanky New York City bachelor pad where two of Sweetgreen's cofounders live

Claire Esparros/Homepolish A look inside the SoHo loft Sweetgreen cofounders Jon Neman and Nathaniel Ru call home.

Sweetgreen — the salad spot with a cult following for its fresh, seasonal, and locally-sourced meals — has grown considerably over the past six years. Armed with $75.5 million in venture capital and 43 salad chains all over the US, it doesn’t look like it will be slowing down anytime soon.

Sweetgreen’s plans to rapidly expand its presence in New York City led two of its three cofounders to set up an official home base in Manhattan. Jon Neman and Nathaniel Ru — who already have homes in Washington, DC and Los Angeles — chose a bright, cheerful SoHo loft to stay in when they’re visiting New York on business.

To help design their new home, Neman and Ru called on Homepolish, a startup that has designed spaces for other startups and homeowners. Ahead, take a look into the two friends’ swanky pad.

Homepolish founder Noa Santos designed the space, drawing inspiration from pieces Neman and Ru already owned. 'The living room rug was from Jon's family, and it served as a starting point for the living room colour palette,' Santos told Business Insider. Claire Esparros/Homepolish Neman and Ru in their living room Santos wanted to create a dining area that felt separated from the living room -- a challenge given the open floor plan. Claire Esparros/Homepolish To Santos, the vibe the of the apartment is 'California meets Lower East Side.' Claire Esparros/Homepolish 'Jon and Nate wanted a home that felt clean and modern in keeping with the style of the loft itself, but not lacking in warmth,' Santos said. Claire Esparros/Homepolish 'Sweetgreen provided a great reference point for understanding Jon and Nate's tastes,' Santos said. 'The three cofounders have managed to create a business that feels modern and fresh without losing the familiar comfort of great food.' Claire Esparros/Homepolish 'We worked with a few artist friends to choose pieces that we really love,' Neman told Bloomberg in a recent interview. Claire Esparros/Homepolish Neman's bedroom Source: Bloomberg Santos was careful not to create a typical 'bachelor pad.' 'Do two bachelors live there? Yes,' he said. 'But the design itself is no different than if they weren't bachelors.' Claire Esparros/Homepolish Ru's bedroom In Ru's room, you'll see a stylish Eames chair. It costs $4,859 from Design Within Reach. Claire Esparros/Homepolish Santos had only positive things to say about the two cofounders and their collaboration on the design. 'They have done it better than most married couples, I think. They're both in complete agreement on most of the pieces we picked,' he told Bloomberg. Claire Esparros/Homepolish The living room windows are Santos' favourite part of the entire loft. 'You should never underestimate the power of natural light in a space,' he said. Claire Esparros/Homepolish

