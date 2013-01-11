REPORT: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Downtown Manhattan Apartment Fire

Photo: @FDNY/Twitter
One person is dead and at least two are injured in a five-alarm fire in an apartment building in downtown Manhattan this evening, the FDNY has confirmed, NBC News reports.The fire started inside the five-story walk-up apartment building at 41 Spring St., near Mulberry St., at about 6:40 p.m., fire officials said, according to NBC.
In addition to four stories of apartments, a Pinkberry is located on the ground floor of the building.
According to local news website DNAInfo, 140 firefighters responded to the blaze; as of 7:45 pm it was still not under control.
Several streets in the area have reportedly been shut down by emergency responders.
A photo from @NYScanner shows smoke rising from the roof of the building:
Photo: @NYScanner/Twitter
Another shot from @NYCityAlerts
Photo: @NYCAlerts/Twitter
