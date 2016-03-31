You can now enter Wall Street's biggest investment conference of the year

The Sohn Conference’s famed investment idea contest officially kicks off today.

The contest is open to anyone with a long or short idea for a company with a market cap above $1 billion. The deadline to submit is 5 pm on April 22, 2016.

The winner will get to present his or her idea to more than 3,000 attendees at the 21st annual Sohn Conference on May 4, 2016 at Lincoln Center in New York City and will also be featured on CNBC.

The ideas will be judged by a panel led by Michael Price that includes Bill Ackman (Pershing Square), David Einhorn (Greenlight Capital), Joel Greenblatt (Gotham Capital), and Seth Klarman (Baupost Group). The judges will determine the most compelling investment thesis with a one-year horizon.

Last year’s winner, Angelo Martorell, who currently works at Andalusian Capital Partners, pitched Interactive Corp as a long.

His thesis focused on IAC’s ownership of the hugely popular dating app, Tinder. According to Martorell’s analysis, IAC’s stock was undervalued because the Street was not taking the true value of Tinder into consideration.

NOW WATCH: James Altucher makes an argument for not paying back your credit card debt



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.