Today A Bunch Of Hedge Fund Managers Will Unveil New Stock Picks -- Here's How Last Year's Stock Picks Did

Today, hundreds of investors will be gathering at Lincoln Center in Manhattan for the 19th annual Sohn Investment Conference.

This annual charity conference brings together some of the biggest names in the hedge fund community to share some of their best ideas. Some of them are stock picks and others are investment ideas.

This year’s line up includes Paul Tudor Jones II, Bill Ackman, David Einhorn, Jeffrey Gundlach and many more.

Not all of the investment picks have been winners, though.

We’ve included a roundup of last year’s equity picks and how they performed since then. Some of them were big losers. A few turned out to be winners.

Here’s the rundown of how they performed from 5/8/2013 through 5/2/2014:

Kyle Bass (Hayman Capital) said he liked Dex Media . He called it an event-driven trade. Since last year’s conference, shares of DXM have fallen more than 53%.

said he liked . He called it an event-driven trade. Since last year’s conference, shares of DXM have fallen more than 53%. Icahn alum Keith Meister (Corvex) said that he liked TW Telecom and that he thought it would get picked up by Level 3 . Shares of TWTC are up about 8% since last year’s conference. Shares of Level 3 have risen more than 79% since then.

said that he liked and that he thought it would get picked up by . Shares of TWTC are up about 8% since last year’s conference. Shares of Level 3 have risen more than 79% since then. Bill Ackman (Pershing Square) said he was long Procter & Gamble . Last summer, Ackman significantly cut Pershing Square’s stake in P&G. As of his last 13F filing, he still held several hundred thousand shares. Share of P&G are up about 4.4% since then.

said he was . Last summer, Ackman significantly cut Pershing Square’s stake in P&G. As of his last 13F filing, he still held several hundred thousand shares. Share of P&G are up about 4.4% since then. Steve Eisman (Emrys Partners) said that he really likes Ocwen Financial (OCN) . Shares of OCN are down more than 13% since last year’s Sohn conference.

said that he really likes . Shares of OCN are down more than 13% since last year’s Sohn conference. Jeff Gundlach (DoubleLine Capital CEO) said he was short Chipotle (CMG) . “I don’t believe in any business where all you need to be competitive is a taco truck.” That trade hasn’t played out well for the bears. Since then, share of Chipotle have surged more than 36%.

said he was . “I don’t believe in any business where all you need to be competitive is a taco truck.” That trade hasn’t played out well for the bears. Since then, share of Chipotle have surged more than 36%. Jim Chanos (Kynikos Associates) said he was short Seagate Technology (STX) . He said that hard disk drive manufacturers appear “cheap”, but are “value traps.” Shares of STX have risen more than 20% since then.

said he was . He said that hard disk drive manufacturers appear “cheap”, but are “value traps.” Shares of STX have risen more than 20% since then. Jonathon Jacobson (Highfields Capital Management) said he was short Digital Realty Trust . Shares of DLR are down more than 21% since then.

said he was . Shares of DLR are down more than 21% since then. Clifton Robbins (Blue Harbour Group) said he was long CACI and Akamai Technologies. CACI International is up more than 18% since last year. Akamai shares have risen more than 17%.

said he was CACI International is up more than 18% since last year. Akamai shares have risen more than 17%. David Einhorn (Greenlight Capital) said he was long Oil States International ( OIS). To date, shares are off about -0.8%.

As Einhorn always says, “It doesn’t make sense to blindly follow me or anyone else into a stock…Do your own work.”

