LIVE: David Einhorn Takes Says He's Short Athena Health And The Stock Is Falling

Hundreds of investors are gathering at Lincoln Center in Midtown Manhattan for one of the most stacked hedge fund conferences of the year, the 19th annual Sohn Investment Conference.

For years Sohn has been a forum for investors to share some of their biggest ideas, sometimes they’re even new ideas. Most of the time, those ideas move markets.

Already, Bond God Jeff Gundlach has said that it’s time to short homebuilders, and Philippe Laffont presented his long case for Liberty Global.

Larry Robbins of Glenview, who crushed it in 2013, is bullish on HMOs. He also likes Monsanto as a long play.

We’ve got notes on all of that below.

So follow along with us, as Business Insider will be live blogging the event throughout the afternoon, so check back for updates.

Check out the included the schedule below:

