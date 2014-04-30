It's The Last Day To Submit An Investment Idea For One Of The Biggest Hedge Fund Events Of The Year

Today is the last day to enter an investment idea contest at one of the biggest hedge fund events of the year.

Entries for the Sohn Investment Idea Contest are due by 5 p.m. today.

The judges include Michael Price, Bill Ackman, David Einhorn, Joel Greenblatt and Seth Klarman.

If you win, you get to present your idea before an audience of 3,000 in the buy-side community at the Sohn Conference on May 5th in New York City.

Not to mention, some of the biggest money managers will be there including, Ackman, Einhorn, Jeffrey Gundlach, Paul Tudor Jones, Philippe Laffont, Michael Novogratz, Larry Robbins and Chris Shumway.

To enter the contest, your investment idea must be a publicly traded security with a market cap of $US1 billion or greater.

The contest is sponsored by Bloomberg Radio and GLG. Bloomberg has partnered with the Sohn Conference this year. For more information about the contest and to enter visit sohnconference.org/contest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.