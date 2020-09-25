Watch the first episode of former Bon Appétit star Sohla El-Waylly's new YouTube show

- Sohla El-Waylly is launching a new show on the Babish Culinary Universe YouTube channel called “Stump Sohla.”
- In the show, El-Waylly is presented with a dish, and spins a wheel to determine a specific challenge or style.
- El-Waylly, among other chefs of colour, left Bon Appétit video in August following failed contract negotiations that she said would have left her paid less than her white peers.
- Watch the first episode of “Stump Sohla,” in which El-Waylly cooks mac & cheese in an 18th-century style.
Sohla El-Waylly, the beloved internet-famous chef and restaurateur, now has her own show: “Stump Sohla,” a series on the Binging With Babish YouTube channel, now the Babish Culinary Universe.
The show, presented in a game-show format, tests El-Waylly’s culinary skills by presenting her with a meal to create in a particular style. However, she’ll need to spin a wheel to determine a specific challenge, like cooking one-handed or purchasing all ingredients at a convenience store.
In the first episode of the show, which premiered on Thursday, El-Waylly made mac & cheese but with a historical twist â€” she had to make the dish in an 18th century style, as determined by the wheel. In it, she cooks over an open flame, makes pasta out of stone-ground flour, and uses “a lot of cheese.” The result, of course, looks delicious.
El-Waylly, along with fellow chefs of colour Priya Krishna and Rick Martinez, left Bon AppÃ©tit video in August following failed contract negotiations that they said would still leave them paid less than their white peers. Following allegations of a toxic work environment and a resurfaced photo of former editor in chief Adam Rapoprt in brownface, the publication and its popular video arm have been undergoing a reckoning.
Prior to Rapoport’s departure from Bon AppÃ©tit, El-Waylly called for his resignation and said on Instagram that she had been “pushed in front of video as a display of diversity.” She said that she had not been compensated for video appearances and that her starting offer at Bon AppÃ©tit was $US50,000 despite 15 years of culinary experience. El-Waylly told Business Insider that she was offered a contract that would add $US20,000 to her base pay following her posts, an offer that left her “insulted and appalled” given that other BA stars allegedly earned much more in per-episode fees.
El-Waylly told Deadline that she was “excited for my new show, not only do I get to spin a giant wheel (what!) but no matter where it lands I know we’re gonna have a good time! The wheel’s got some wild things going on, and I can’t wait to try it all â€” cook one-handed, light stuff on fire, and even try to beat the Babish himself!”
The Babish Culniary Universe YouTube channel has nearly 7.9 million subscribers, which as Eater noted is nearly 2 million more than the Bon AppÃ©tit YouTube channel, which has nearly 6 million.
Per Deadline, new episodes of “Stump Sohla” will typically be released on Saturdays, and it currently has a 10-episode order.
