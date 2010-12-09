Meet Sogol Samadi: Hottest European Hedge Fund Employee Under 40

Photo: eFinancial News

No surprise that as soon as Financial News’ published pics from their 2010 Rising Stars party, we checked out the talent.18 slides in, we found her: Sogol Samadi.



She’s obviously bright; obviously beautiful; and as her former employer says below, she’s obviously a blue-chip employee.

She works for Noster Capital – a London-based hedge fund launched by a former JP Morgan prop trader – and hails from Australia.

Yes, we know the headline says European hedge fund employee and Samadi is an Aussie; of course what we mean is the hottest HFer living in Europe and working in the European market.

She was there to support her boss, Pedro de Noronha , the Founder of Noster Capital, whom E-Financial picked in their Top 100.

She’s a graduate of Macquarie University, and before Noster, she was in a Sales & Marketing Coordinator role at a Sydney-based firm called Quinntessential.

Sogol looking lovely at the party.

Photo: E-Financial

Apparently she was very popular at Quinntessential, since her bio says “clients have come to know and love dealing with Sogol over the past few years.”But the firm couldn’t keep hold of her and she decamped to the UK in 2009.

She also thinks hedge funds are the bomb!

She told Valencia Plaza a few months ago,

Hedge Funds are easy scape-goats as most people are not sophisticated enough to comprehend their actions or to defend them. The truth of the matter is that the HF industry survived the crisis and actually once again proved that it is on average a much better way of investing than more plain vanilla solutions such as ETFs or Equity Mutual Funds.

She’s also active on the social circuit – snapped in photos at a Chelsea charity event for paralysis, and a cosmetics launch in Sydney’s trendy Potts Point.

Photo: E-Financial

An honorable mention also goes to this blonde in the background of Slide 4, who is trying her best to fly under the radar but is clearly a bit of a stunner.Other notable happenings at the party:

This guy’s sideburns

This guy (second from the left) looks too young to drive, let alone manage people’s money

This brother and sister have almost exactly the same names: Feras Al-Chalabi and Ferrie Al-Chalabi

