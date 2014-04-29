An Israeli Company Made A Better Wheel That Lets You Ride Down Stairs In A Wheelchair

An Israeli company has interpreted the phrase “reinvent the wheel” quite literally. Tel Aviv-based Softwheel has figured out a way to improve the wheel, making it possible for wheelchairs and bicycles to smoothly ride over bumps and even stairs, Reuters reports.

The company’s “Selective Suspension Technology” is activated when a wheel encounters an impact above a certain threshold. The wheel’s hub moves from its central location, creating a cushion effect that absorbs and lessens the impact to the rider.

Here’s the wheel in action:

The wheel makes it possible for someone in a wheelchair to comfortably ride down stairs.

Here’s a slow-motion of the wheel moving down a flight of stairs.

Reuters

And another slow-mo.

Reuters

Here’s the wheel letting a cyclist ride over bumpy stones.

Reuters

Watch the full Reuters video here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.