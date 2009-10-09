Software To Help You Burn Through Resumes And Find The Right Hire

Reading and evaluating resumes is a time-consuming process. You don’t want to cut corners and end up with sub-standard employees, but you should jump on anything that helps you do the job more efficiently.



Josh Catone has a post up at the OPEN Forum outlining some of the ways you can use technology to do just that:

There are a lot of good job sites out there, but you don’t have time to visit them all. Use a service like JobScore to post to many of them at once.

If you advertise a position well, you’ll end up with a huge number of resumes to deal with. Programs like Choosy let you sort through them, rejecting and eliminating some, scheduling follow ups with others.

Record your interviews with VoiceScreener or InterviewStream so that you can review them or share them with other members of your team involved in the hiring process.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.