Software To Help You Burn Through Resumes And Find The Right Hire

Reading and evaluating resumes is a time-consuming process. You don’t want to cut corners and end up with sub-standard employees, but you should jump on anything that helps you do the job more efficiently.
Josh Catone has a post up at the OPEN Forum outlining some of the ways you can use technology to do just that:
- There are a lot of good job sites out there, but you don’t have time to visit them all. Use a service like JobScore to post to many of them at once.
- If you advertise a position well, you’ll end up with a huge number of resumes to deal with. Programs like Choosy let you sort through them, rejecting and eliminating some, scheduling follow ups with others.
- Record your interviews with VoiceScreener or InterviewStream so that you can review them or share them with other members of your team involved in the hiring process.
