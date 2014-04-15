Most Engineers Are Happier And Think They Will Be Richer Than The Rest Of Us, Study Says

Software engineers are very confident that their hacking skills will someday make them millions, according to a new study.

The survey, commissioned by Seattle-based code automation company Chef, specifically found that 56% of engineers believe they will become millionaires.

According to Glassdoor, the average software engineer makes $US73,000 per year, whereas programmers working in New York City make $US85,000.

The company polled 1,000 developers across the U.S. to compile its findings, reports Re/code. The average software developer plans to stay at his or her job for nine years, and 25% of those polled said they plan to stay at their current job for more than 10 years.

Software developers also say they’re happier than their non-developer friends, according to Chef. More than 80% of those polled said they’re more satisfied with their jobs than their peers who aren’t engineers. The majority of developers (69%) also feel they’re position is recession-proof, and 91% of them say they’re the most valuable employees at their company.

Software engineers may say they’re happier with their jobs than the friends working in different industries, but that doesn’t mean they’re completely stress-free. Several programmers have written blog posts or have sought advice through online forums concerning a condition known as the “imposter syndrome.”

The imposter syndrome is a condition that makes it difficult to accept credit for your work. You often feel that your coworkers and the people around you are more talented than you are, and that any accomplishments you’ve made are the result of luck. The syndrome was first documented by Dr. Pauline Rose Clance and Dr. Suzanne Imes.

An increasing number of those working in Silicon Valley also feel pressure to maintain a young appearance, as The New Republic detailed in a lengthy feature story last month. The New Republic reported that even people in their 20s had requested Botox treatment from Dr. Seth Matarasso, who works in San Francisco. Older programmers sometimes feel they have to prove that they’re skills aren’t outdated and that they can still compete with young, fresh-faced hackers, The New Republic reported.

Despite the stresses that may come with the job, there’s no denying that computer programming is one of the best industries to be a part of these days. U.S. News rated software developer as the best job in the country earlier this year.

