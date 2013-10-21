Software Engineers Make The Most Money At These 25 Companies

AP Google Ireland

Software engineers are often well paid.

But where are they best paid?

Jobs review site Glassdoor pulled the top 25 companies around the world that pay their U.S.-based software engineers the most.

The highest paying company isn’t your typical Apple, Google, or Facebook either.

Walmart actually pays its engineers more than Facebook.

24. Broadcom pays its software engineers an average base salary of $US101,808 A software engineer there says: Pros: 'Very good technology, very vibrant culture.' Cons: 'Lack of process in mobile software group.' 23. FactSet pays its software engineers an average base salary of $US102,476 A software engineer there says: Pros: 'Flexible hours, great location, social coworkers, tough projects, free food.' Cons: 'Old technologies, low technical ability, difficult interteam development.' 21. Expedia pays its software engineers an average base salary of $US105,126 Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Expedia A software engineer there says: Pros: 'Decent work-life balance. Open and candid atmosphere; smart and fun co-workers. Good culture, although it depends on the team. Good location.' Cons: 'Decent pay but not as competitive as MS or Amazon. Career advancement is hard. Work can be interesting depending on the team but it's easy to get stuck doing the same thing for many years.' 20. Intuit pays its software engineers an average base salary of $US107,440 A software engineer there says: Pros: 'Great benefits, products and Technology.' Cons: 'Too less opportunities for personal growth.' 19. Intel pays its software engineers an average base salary of $US108,210 A software engineer there says: Pros: 'You don't have to work your a*s off all the time, easy peaceful life (again this is strictly base on my personal experience, it varies with team to team) lots of perks. The proud feeling whenever the intel adds run on the TV 'ta da da daaa.'' Cons: 'Salaries bit below market, lot of competition, so difficult to climb up the ladder. Its a huge company, difficult to get yourself heard and work independently if that's the kind of think you are into. They call it a slow moving giant elephant.' 18. Microsoft pays its software engineers an average base salary of $US108,611 A software engineer there says: Pros: 'Overall it is good to be part of Microsoft. They pay well, benefits are good. Bonus and stock options are also good.' Cons: 'Responsibility expectation is huge. Recently, they removed the no-cast medical benefits which make all of employees likely take a big cut in their take home salary. 401K match is only 50% where most of the big companies match 100%. Work-balance is always hard to maintain.' 17. Cisco Systems pays its software engineers an average base salary of $US109,491 A software engineer there says: Pros: 'You meet some brilliant people, and sometimes there are a few cool projects you can come across. Also, great flexibility in terms of work-life balance.' Cons: 'A lot of hot air, and it can take LOT of time to get anything done. Some areas are pretty bureaucratic in nature and it can bog down your interest.'



16. Brocade Communications pays its software engineers an average base salary of $US110,069 A software engineer there says: Pros: 'Very active development with potential to work on many areas. Top performers are rewarded for their efforts. Overall, the work environment is good.' Cons: 'Need to streamline development environment to make things easier to do your job. Everyone wants to be a manager, but many do not have the skills to be an effective manager.' 15. Hewlett-Packard pays its software engineers an average base salary of $US110,506 HP CEO Meg Whitman A software engineer there says: Pros: 'Have been working for about 15 years, great company to work for.' Cons: 'Benefits are on par with the industry, however base salaries seem slightly under.' 14. Amazon pays its software engineers an average base salary of $US110,907 A software engineer there says: Pros: 'Good benefits, high salary, nice work environment, learning opportunities, nice seniors supporting staff, appreciable perks, nice location (Seattle), amazing experience, amazing campus Cons: 'Can't think of any; work schedule little hectic.' 13. eBay pays its software engineers an average base salary of $US114,720 A software engineer there says: Pros: 'Good work environment. Great opportunity for growth and work with great people who are friendly and are willing to help. I am able to learn a lot of new things while on the job. It's a good learning experience for me.' Cons: 'I don't have any views for cons except for the cafeteria. I bring my own food.' 10. Integral pays its software engineers an average base salary of $US117,927 A employee there says: Pros: 'Good compensation. Decent benefits. Flexible schedule. Great employees.' Cons: 'Upper management could exert more leadership. Old culture and identity gone. Departments isolated. Little interaction between executives and staff. Tech jobs in Maryland are migrating to other sites. Upward growth limited - new hire management comes from outside company and too many VPs.' 8. Walmart pays its software engineers an average base salary of $US122,110 A software engineer there says: Pros: 'Stability, multiple areas to learn and move around.' Cons: 'Location. Main office city is growing but still lacks the amenities of big cities.'

7. Oracle pays its software engineers an average base salary of $US122,905 A software engineer there says: Pros: 'If you are placed in good project, it can be good learning experience, benefits are good.' Cons: 'Best of world work place.' 6. Apple pays its software engineers an average base salary of $US124,630 A software engineer there says: Pros: 'Low stress level, offices with doors, good pay, everyone says 'wow' when you tell them where you work.' Cons: 'There are no downsides working at Apple. It's a great place to work.' 5. Twitter pays its software engineers an average base salary of $US124,863 A software engineer there says: Pros: 'Good perks. Very smart people (being pre-ipo, twitter attracted a lot of super smart people). Lots of interesting work to do.' Cons: 'Surprisingly large number of 'engineering managers,' senior managers, directors and VPs for a company of this size. Slow moving.' 2. LinkedIn pays its software engineers an average base salary of $US136,427 A software engineer there says: Pros: '1. Excellent engineering culture 2. Daily work is very challenging and fun. A lot of new technologies and you can not even know all of their names. There are always things you can learn. 3. LinkedIn has a good business model. 4. People with different types of expertise (Engineering, Sales, Business, Analytics) can all have interesting things to work on.' Cons: 'Don't have decent free breakfast and dinner. Only free lunch is included.' 1. Juniper Networks pays its software engineers an average base salary of $US159,990 A software engineer there says: Pros: 'Great talent. Good possibilities to make a difference in a competitive market.' Cons: 'Too much bureaucracy on managerial level.'

