A Software Developer Made The Most Beautifully Detailed Map Of Every Tweet From The Last 3.5 Years

Mapbox/Eric Fischer These are all the tweets from New York City over the past three and a half years.

Data artist and software developer Eric Fischer, who used to work as an engineer on Google’s Android team, created the most detailed map of tweets ever.

Fischer says he’s been tracking any tweets that have been geotagged for the last three and a half years, thanks to Twitter’s public API.

He collected about 10 million public tweets each day (120 per second) — the accumulated history of tweets takes up a whopping 3 terabytes of compressed data “and is growing by 4 gigabytes a day,” he says.

In total, Fischer put his 6.3 trillion tweets onto an embeddable map, which is also open source so you can make one for yourself. Check it out below.

To learn more about Fischer’s process, check out his blog post on Mapbox.

