Software As A Service, Meet Sufjan Stevens! (CRM)

Dear Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce.com and a self-described master of at manipulating the press with chocolate, dinner and other freebies. Thank you! We were heading into the holiday mid-afternoon worried that we might be running low on news material, and voila! This arrives! (Also, yes, we’d love to go!):
Hi Peter,
SAVE THE DATE!!
Marc Benioff and the Salesforce.com Foundation cordially invite you and a guest to attend the 18th Annual Tibet House Benefit Concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Wednesday, February 13th.
Featured performers to date include:
Band of Horses
Ray Davies
Nawang Khechog
Marisa Monte
Sufjan Stevens
Tom Verlaine
More artists to be announced!
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Prior to the show, we’re hosting a cocktail reception at the Rohalyn/Shorin Room at Carnegie Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. Immediately following the show, we will be hosting a gala dinner at the Metropolitan Pavilion (125 W 18th Street at 6th Avenue).
The benefit concert is made possible in part by a major gift from the Salesforce.com Foundation. The Salesforce.com Foundation mission’s is to remain the leaders in pioneering, evangelizing and implementing the 1% Model, and using this model as a means to improve the lives of people around the world. You can read more about the Foundation’s work here: http://www.salesforcefoundation.org/
Please let me know how many tickets to reserve for you. In addition, we’ll need the name of your guest. Looking forward to seeing you there!
Regards,
[Redacted]
To be clear, we have no problem with 1) Being courted by CRM companies, 2) Going to benefit concerts without paying to be there or 3) Sitting through Sufjan Stevens in order to see Ray Davies ( We love Ray Davies!) We just enjoy e-mails which managed to combine all three elements in one serendipitous souffle!
