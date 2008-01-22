Software As A Service, Meet Sufjan Stevens! (CRM)

Dear Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce.com and a self-described master of at manipulating the press with chocolate, dinner and other freebies. Thank you! We were heading into the holiday mid-afternoon worried that we might be running low on news material, and voila! This arrives! (Also, yes, we’d love to go!):

SAVE THE DATE!!

Marc Benioff and the Salesforce.com Foundation cordially invite you and a guest to attend the 18th Annual Tibet House Benefit Concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Wednesday, February 13th.

Featured performers to date include:

Band of Horses

Ray Davies

Nawang Khechog

Marisa Monte

Sufjan Stevens

Tom Verlaine

More artists to be announced!

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Prior to the show, we’re hosting a cocktail reception at the Rohalyn/Shorin Room at Carnegie Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. Immediately following the show, we will be hosting a gala dinner at the Metropolitan Pavilion (125 W 18th Street at 6th Avenue).

The benefit concert is made possible in part by a major gift from the Salesforce.com Foundation. The Salesforce.com Foundation mission’s is to remain the leaders in pioneering, evangelizing and implementing the 1% Model, and using this model as a means to improve the lives of people around the world. You can read more about the Foundation’s work here: http://www.salesforcefoundation.org/

Please let me know how many tickets to reserve for you. In addition, we’ll need the name of your guest. Looking forward to seeing you there!

Regards,

