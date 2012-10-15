Billionaire CEO Of Japan's Softbank Describes Huge Stake In Sprint In One Fantastic Quote

The big news in the telecom world is that Japanese firm Softbank is buying 70% of US wireless operator Sprint in a $20 billion deal.

From Softbank’s perspective, the deal can probably be captured in one quote from CEO Masayoshi Son, and one chart from the deal presentation.

First, the quote, as tweeted by Jim Cramer:

Photo: Jim Cramer

So what does that mean?

VOA reporter Steve Herman Tweets that Son really just wants to be bigger than another Japanese network operator:

Anyway, it sounds like he just wants size.

A few charts from the presentation (.pdf) really drive that home.

If you want to be #1, you can’t do it by staying in Japan.

In fact, earlier in the press conference, he made a conference directly to this point, about the need to escape the Japanese market:

Click here to see the full press release >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.