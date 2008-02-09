Softbank To Save Yahoo? ("Talks Have Just Started")

The latest in a long line of potential Yahoo saviors, Softbank, appears to have jumped into the ring just before Yahoo’s board meets to discuss the company’s fate. Softbank’s president, Masayoshi Son, does not appear to be considering actually bidding for the company, which in our opinion is about the only response likely to persuade shareholders not to demand that Yahoo hit the Microsoft bid. AP:

The president of a Japanese mobile carrier that owns a stake in Yahoo said Thursday he is in talks with Yahoo chief Jerry Yang about how to respond to Microsoft’s takeover bid.

“The talks have just started,” said Masayoshi Son, president of Softbank Corp., at a news conference about earnings. “We need much more exchange before coming to a final decision.”

Son declined to elaborate on his role in the talks or a possible outcome. In response to a reporter’s question, he denied he was thinking of offering a counter offer to buy Microsoft Corp.

“Anything is possible, but I’m not thinking about that at the moment,” he said.