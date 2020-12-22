SoftBank aims to raise up to $525 million for its own blank-check company

Reuters/Issei Kato

SoftBank aims to raise as much as $US525 million through the IPO of its blank-check company SVF Investment Corp., according to a regulatory filing published Monday.

The special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, will bridge SoftBank’s private and public investment businesses and target “a fast-growing, IPO-ready technology company,” SoftBank said.

The company won’t target firms SoftBank has previously invested in, Bloomberg reported Sunday.

The news adds to the year’s SPAC frenzy. More than $US81.2 billion has been raised across 243 SPAC IPOs in 2020 so far.

Bloomberg reported Sunday that the SPAC won’t target a firm SoftBank has already invested in. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and Cantor will serve as the IPO’s bookrunners.

SPACs raise money in IPOs and use the funds to purchase a private company. The merged entity then trades publicly. Virgin Galactic, Nikola, and DraftKings all entered public markets through SPAC takeovers.

The rapid rise of blank-check companies drove record IPO activity in 2020. More than $US81.2 billion has been raised across 243 SPAC IPOs year-to-date, according to SPACInsider.com. That compares to just $US13.6 billion raised in 59 deals last year.



