SoftBank Is Reportedly Seeking A Stake In Line, Japan's Most Popular Messaging App

SoftBank wants a stake in Line, the mobile-messaging service controlled by Naver Corp, Bloomberg reports.

Line has received at least one other offer for all or some of the company, which has delayed its plans for an IPO, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

Tokyo-based Line has about 340 million users, and could be worth as much as $US14.9 billion. In fact, it’s the number one mobile messenger service in Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand.

This comes at a time when the mobile messaging space is heating up. Just this month, Facebook bought Line for a whopping $US19 billion.

