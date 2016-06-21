SoftBank president Nikesh Arora is leaving the company

Nikesh Arora, the president of Japanese internet company SoftBank, will leave the company, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Arora is a former Google executive who was hired by SoftBank two years. He’s lead an ambitious plan to invest in technology companies around the world.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

