SoftBank president Nikesh Arora is leaving the company

Reuters StaffNikesh Arora.
Nikesh Arora, the president of Japanese internet company SoftBank, will leave the company, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Arora is a former Google executive who was hired by SoftBank two years. He’s lead an ambitious plan to invest in technology companies around the world.
This is a developing story, refresh for updates.
NOW WATCH: Mark Cuban explains why downloading Snapchat is a huge mistake
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.