SoftBank president Nikesh Arora is leaving the company

James Cook
Nikesh AroraReuters StaffNikesh Arora.

Nikesh Arora, the president of Japanese internet company SoftBank, will leave the company, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Arora is a former Google executive who was hired by SoftBank two years. He’s lead an ambitious plan to invest in technology companies around the world.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

