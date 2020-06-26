SoftBank's Masayoshi Son is stepping down from Alibaba's board as he focuses on shoring up SoftBank's shaky finances

Park Ji-Hwan/AFP/Getty Images

SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son is stepping down from the board of Alibaba, he announced in a shareholder call on Wednesday.

Son was one of Alibaba’s earliest backers, making a $US20 million investment in the company two decades ago that was worth $US60 billion by 2014. He said he will remain a “long-term investor.”

He’s now focused on righting SoftBank’s financials, which have taken a hit from COVID-19 and from several bets on tech startups that tanked in the past year.

Son said he will take a 50% pay cut this year as SoftBank recovers from its losses.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son is resigning from Alibaba’s board as he focuses his attention on shoring up SoftBank’s troubled financials, he said in a shareholder call Wednesday.

Son said the departure is amicable and that SoftBank will remain a “long-term investor” in Alibaba, which was one of its earliest and most successful bets. Son invested $US20 million in the Chinese retailer in 2000; that investment was worth more than $US60 billion by the time Alibaba went public in 2014.

Meanwhile, Son aimed to assuage SoftBank investors’ concerns on the call Wednesday, arguing that SoftBank’s financials are looking up after a period of turmoil. SoftBank reported on operating loss of $US12.7 billion for the past year, which Son attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and to a series of bets that didn’t pan out.

One of those bets was WeWork, which SoftBank reportedly poured $US18.5 billion into before its failed IPO last year. SoftBank ultimately gave WeWork a $US2.9 billion valuation in March, down from $US47 billion in 2019.

“The responsibility is all mine,” Son told shareholders, adding that he’s cutting his salary this year from $US1.9 million to just under $US1 million. “I pushed though and that is my responsibility. I should take a pay cut.”

But Son said that SoftBank’s financials are on the mend, and that the value of its holdings rose to roughly $US280 billion this week from $US262 billion last month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.