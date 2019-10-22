WeWork is set to evaluate rescue proposals from SoftBank and JPMorgan on Tuesday

WeWork

Proposals to bail out WeWork are due on Monday, and the board will likely meet on Tuesday to decide on its options. Both offers will value WeWork at $US8 billion or under, a far cry from its $US47 billion January valuation.

SoftBank’s offer is expected to have some more favourable terms for WeWork and cofounder Adam Neumann than what JPMorgan could line up with its group of investors.

The embattled office company, whose valuation was as high as $US47 billion just a few months ago, was set to run out of money next month.

WeWork had planned to raise billions from going public this fall, but its initial public offering was shelved after investors raised questions about its business model and leadership.

WeWork’s board will likely meet on Tuesday to evaluate and decide on rescue proposals from JPMorgan and SoftBank, which are due on Monday, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said.

Final proposals haven’t yet been submitted, and talks are ongoing, which means some deal terms could change, according people with knowledge of the talks. A deal with SoftBank would value the company at $US7.5 billion to $US8 billion, according to CNBC, while one person said JPMorgan’s valuation would likely be lower.

Both proposals are a far cry from the $US47 billion the company was valued at just a few months ago. WeWork’s decision will cap a tumultuous autumn that saw cofounder Adam Neumann ousted and his successors scrambling to keep the company afloat.

SoftBank – WeWork’s largest investor – offered to lend $US5 billion to WeWork and accelerate a $US1.5 billion equity investment planned for next year, The Wall Street Journal reported. SoftBank would also offer to buy $US1 billion in stock from existing investors, according to the newspaper. That offer is expected to have more favourable terms for WeWork and Neumann than what JPMorgan has lined up with its group of investors, one of the people said.

Representatives for WeWork, JPMorgan, and SoftBank declined to comment.

If WeWork picks SoftBank’s proposal, the latter’s chief operating officer, Marcelo Claure, would continue to be involved with WeWork management. Claure, the former CEO of Sprint, had been working with about 20 SoftBank employees to evaluate WeWork’s global leases and real estate.

Claure would take over Neumann’s role as chairman and lead a search for outside leadership, which could include a new CEO to replace the current co-CEOs, according to The Wall Street Journal.

WeWork earlier this year was in talks to borrow $US6 billion from banks, a deal contingent on raising at least $US3 billion in a public float. But after the company released its initial-public-offering filing in mid-August, investors, analysts, and the media highlighted problems with its business model, conflicts of interest, and leadership. Six weeks later, WeWork’s board of directors ousted the controversial CEO Neumann and replaced him with two co-CEOs, who shelved the IPO indefinitely.



Rescue plans

Co-CEOs Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham immediately turned their attention to rescuing WeWork, which didn’t have enough money to get through November, according to reports. They looked to sell some of WeWork’s acquisitions and the company’s corporate jet; lay off up to a quarter of the company’s workforce; wind down noncore businesses like WeGrow, its educational arm; ax members of Neumann’s inner circle; and line up billions in funding.

WeWork’s seven-member board tapped the directors Bruce Dunlevie and Lew Frankfort to form a two-man committee to evaluate the plans from SoftBank and JPMorgan, Reuters reported. Dunlevie is a general partner at the WeWork investor Benchmark Capital, while Frankfort was the CEO of the handbag company Coach.

The pair were advised by the investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners and the law firms Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Reuters said.



