Flying unicorns could save SoftBank from the 'Valley of Coronavirus,' according to the quirky slides from its earnings call — take a look

SoftBank

In a presentation on Monday, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son discussed the impact of the coronavirus on the company’s investments.

Using ominous backgrounds and illustrations of horses, unicorns, and valleys, Son illustrated the risks from the pandemic but also how the company could end up alright.

SoftBank has previously used unique illustrations in its presentations; in 2017 it showed a pie chart of sorrow, death, loneliness and despair.

Son started by talking about the Great Depression.

Softbank

He summarized the impact of the coronavirus with this ominous slide.

SoftBank

The slide featured a photo of unicorns climbing a “steep road” to describe the path for companies pre-coronavirus.

SoftBank

The unicorns stumble into the “Valley of Coronavirus” — but Son continued with a straight face.

SoftBank

Some unicorn companies could fly to escape the valley, Son said. But where did their wings come from?

SoftBank

Son showed some industries that flew out of the valley of the Great Depression.

SoftBank

Then he showed some industries that will succeed during and after the pandemic.

SoftBank

He concluded with a slide of happy stock art, a stark difference from the presentation’s ominous start.

SoftBank

You can watch the full presentation here:

SoftBank earnings results briefing.

