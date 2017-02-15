REPORT: SoftBank is looking to buy Fortress for more than $3 billion -- and Fortress is soaring

SoftBank, the hyper-acquisitive Japanese telecommunications giant, is nearing a deal to buy the investment management firm Fortress Investment Group, Bloomberg reports, citing Dow Jones.
Fortress’ stock soared 25% in after-market trading on the news.
More to come…
