REPORT: SoftBank is looking to buy Fortress for more than $3 billion -- and Fortress is soaring

Portia Crowe

SoftBank, the hyper-acquisitive Japanese telecommunications giant, is nearing a deal to buy the investment management firm Fortress Investment Group, Bloomberg reports, citing Dow Jones.

Fortress’ stock soared 25% in after-market trading on the news.

More to come…

NOW WATCH: KPMG’s US CEO Lynne Doughtie shares one major tip to get promoted at work

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.