Softbank CEO Explains Why Yahoo Is A Mess

Photo: yahoo.com

Masayoshi Son, CEO of Softbank, which owns a big chunk of Yahoo Japan, weighed in on Yahoo with Andrew Ross Sorkin at DealBook.His assessment was harsh.



Basically, Yahoo should have never become a media company. And if it wants to fix itself today, it’s time to sell the Asian assets, then take the money on do something bold.

Here’s the key quotes:

“Yahoo was Jerry Yang’s baby. He did a great job creating the baby,” he said. “Unfortunately, some of the key executives after the foundation of the company couldn’t keep up with the technology innovation of the industry. They thought that Yahoo should become a media company.”

As he spoke, he got more and more agitated: “I said from the very beginning, ‘Yahoo should position itself as a technology innovation company, not as a media company.’ “

…”If I were Yahoo’s U.S. C.E.O., I would have my own view and own approach. But my approach is always riskier. I always take bold moves. So it can have great return but with great risk,” he said. “I would be more aggressive to acquire companies or start a new business.”

