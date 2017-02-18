SoftBank is reportedly making another run at T-Mobile -- and T-Mobile is up 4%

John Moore/Getty Images T-Mobile US CEO John Legere speaks at an Un-carrier event in 2013.

The Japanese telecom SoftBank, which owns Sprint, is looking to make another run at T-Mobile US, Reuters reports.

T-Mobile US’ stock is up 4% on the news.

This would be the second time Softbank has made an effort to acquire T-Mobile. The Japanese company explored the idea in 2014, only to back down after telecom regulators made it clear they would block any acquisition of the fourth-largest US carrier.

More to come…

NOW WATCH: The best and worst months to rent an apartment in major US cities



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.