SoftBank is reportedly making another run at T-Mobile -- and T-Mobile is up 4%

John Moore/Getty ImagesT-Mobile US CEO John Legere speaks at an Un-carrier event in 2013.
The Japanese telecom SoftBank, which owns Sprint, is looking to make another run at T-Mobile US, Reuters reports.
T-Mobile US’ stock is up 4% on the news.
This would be the second time Softbank has made an effort to acquire T-Mobile. The Japanese company explored the idea in 2014, only to back down after telecom regulators made it clear they would block any acquisition of the fourth-largest US carrier.
