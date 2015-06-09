Chinese disinflationary pressures intensify in May

Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Chinese disinflationary pressures have intensified in May.

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics consumer price inflation increased by 1.2% in the 12 months to May. The figure was below the 1.5% pace recorded in April and below market expectations for a decline to 1.3%.

A sharp deceleration in food price inflation, up 1.6% in May from 2.7% in April, was the chief catalyst behind the soft headline print. Excluding food, prices increased by 1.0%, the largest increase seen since November 2014.

Signalling that upstream price pressures remain non-existent producer price inflation fell by 4.6% in the year to May, unchanged from that reported in April, with the decline the 39th consecutive month that prices have fallen.

